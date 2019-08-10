TAYLORSVILLE Phillip Howard Lackey, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Shiloh Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Lackey family.

