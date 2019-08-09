CONNELLY SPRINGS Oneda Berry Kuritzky 79, of Connelly Springs passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hickory Falls, after a period of declining health. Oneda was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Durham. She was the daughter of the late Marshall Berry and Eunice Zimmerman Berry. She graduated from Hildebran High School and she served in the U.S. Army. Oneda retired from K-Mart and she also worked at National Linen. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church. Oneda loved family, her dogs, and she touched many lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings. J.M. Berry, Wilma Berry, Ray Zimmerman, Irene Deaton, Jerry Berry, Juanita Stamey, and Hilda Hamm. Oneda is survived by her son, Baron Kuritzky; and brother, Fred Berry; and many other family members. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Baron's house at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105; or Burke Friends for Animals, Burkecountyfriends4animals.org. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.

