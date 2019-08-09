CONNELLY SPRINGS Oneda Berry Kuritzky 79, of Connelly Springs passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Hickory Falls, after a period of declining health. Oneda was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Durham. She was the daughter of the late Marshall Berry and Eunice Zimmerman Berry. She graduated from Hildebran High School and she served in the U.S. Army. Oneda retired from K-Mart and she also worked at National Linen. She was a member of Berea Baptist Church. Oneda loved family, her dogs, and she touched many lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings. J.M. Berry, Wilma Berry, Ray Zimmerman, Irene Deaton, Jerry Berry, Juanita Stamey, and Hilda Hamm. Oneda is survived by her son, Baron Kuritzky; and brother, Fred Berry; and many other family members. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Baron's house at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016; St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105; or Burke Friends for Animals, Burkecountyfriends4animals.org. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
N & N PAINTING AND POWER WASHING 704-305-2613
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.