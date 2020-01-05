HICKORY Kyle Russell Kromka went to heaven Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Kyle was born in Hickory, May 27, 1991. Forever in our hearts will be his deep and artistic mind. He enjoyed exploring so many subjects, especially science and botany. Kyle was a good cook and worked at Hannah's BBQ in Mt. View. He moved to Florida in 2010 and worked as a cook at several locations. The greatest loves of Kyle's life were his Labs, Rocky and Apollo. Kyle leaves behind a sister and a son, both in Hickory; along with one niece, three nephews, his grandfather in Cotuit, Mass.; and parents, George and Julie of Holly Hill, Fla. The family requests donations to the Humane Society of Catawba County, in Kyle's honor.

To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Kromka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.