October 4, 1932 - March 29, 2020 Lamont Drear Krimminger, 87, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Oct. 4, 1932, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Lewis Drear Krimminger and Mildred Bassinger Krimminger. Lamont was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Granite Falls, where he participated in many mission trips. He was a member of the Lions Club, an avid tennis player, loved the beach, boating and traveling. In addition to his parents, Lamont was preceded in death by his brother, John Krimminger. He is survived by his wife, Pawnee Early Krimminger of the home; a daughter, Katherine Badowek and husband, Deleff, of Clemmons; a son, Phillip D. Krimminger of the home; a stepson, Michael Larry Annas and wife, Kimberly, of Granite Falls; two granddaughters, Julia and Emma Badorrek; and a grandson, Justin Annas. No services are scheduled at this time. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897