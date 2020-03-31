October 4, 1932 - March 29, 2020 Lamont Drear Krimminger, 87, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Oct. 4, 1932, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Lewis Drear Krimminger and Mildred Bassinger Krimminger. Lamont was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Granite Falls, where he participated in many mission trips. He was a member of the Lions Club, an avid tennis player, loved the beach, boating and traveling. In addition to his parents, Lamont was preceded in death by his brother, John Krimminger. He is survived by his wife, Pawnee Early Krimminger of the home; a daughter, Katherine Badowek and husband, Deleff, of Clemmons; a son, Phillip D. Krimminger of the home; a stepson, Michael Larry Annas and wife, Kimberly, of Granite Falls; two granddaughters, Julia and Emma Badorrek; and a grandson, Justin Annas. No services are scheduled at this time. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

