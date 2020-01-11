NEWTON James Conrad Kraft, 63, of Newton passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 10, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., to the late James Bennett Kraft and Mary Bell Kraft. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Tina Womack Kraft, of the home; daughters, Kathleen Kraft and husband, Joseph Baughn, of Lexington, Ky., Kris Kraft of Asheville, Klair Stringer and husband, Dustin, of Maiden, Kimberly McLemore and husband, Michael of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Carolyn Ware and husband, John, of Stapleton, Ga.; grandchildren, Rosemary Southerland, Hannah Smith, Mason Atwater, Lydia Smith, Evelyn McLemore, Sterling Stringer, Gwen Stringer, Amelia Atterton, Teagan Baughn-Kraft and Franklin McLemore. A memorial service to celebrate James's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Kraft family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Kraft family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
