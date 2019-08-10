TAYLORSVILLE Jerry "Beaver" Baker Kohnle, 75 of Taylorsville passed Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Services will be held at Ebenezer U.M.C. in Granite Falls Sunday, Aug. 11. Visitation will follow immediately after the funeral service at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

