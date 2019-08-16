CONNELLY SPRINGS Baysel Jones Knox, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday Aug. 15, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Mr. Knox was born Aug. 27, 1936, in Caldwell County to the late Burl Knox and Toye Herman Knox. He was a United States Marine, and retired from Florida Power and Light. He was founder, owner and operator of B & B Food Store, which opened April 1, 1977. Baysel was a member of the East Burke Gideons and was an active member of Warlick's Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and trustee. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Blackwood. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Miller Knox of the home; sister, Berlene Mabrey of Connelly Springs; son, Jeff Knox and wife, Sandy; daughters, Jodi Brown and husband, Rich, Joann Blackwood and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Brian Knox and wife, Sarah, of Charlottesville, Va., Josh Knox and wife, Heather, of Connelly Springs, Jenny Walker and husband, Scott, of Hickory, Mindy Cook and husband, Tyler, of Granite Falls, Kyle McQuiston and wife, Whitley, of Granite Falls, Kali and Kieran Smith of Connelly Springs, Alec Blackwood and wife, Taylor, of Connelly Springs, Trey Blackwood of Connelly Springs; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Titman, Carter and Elizabeth Knox, Axel Walker, and baby McQuiston on the way. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 17, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at Warlick's Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Gary Murry officiating. Interment will follow in the Warlick's Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to The Back Pack Ministry or the Handy Man Ministry at Warlick's Baptist Church, 2684 Warlick's Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or Gideons International, 311 South Center St. Hildebran, NC 28637. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneral services.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
