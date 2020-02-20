July 23, 1922 - February 11, 2020 The Rev. Luther Lavern Knauff, 97, of Conover, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice in Raleigh. Born July 23, 1922, in Venus, Pa., he was the son of the late Rev. George M. Knauff and Luella Wagner Knauff. Luther graduated from Capital University and Trinity Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and was ordained as a Lutheran pastor, June 9, 1946. During his 41-year pre-retirement ministry, he served congregations in Warren, Mich., Wexford, Pa., Chatfield, Ohio, North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Newton. After retirement in 1987, he engaged in interim and visitation pastorates at several Catawba County churches, and provided pulpit supply at 110 different Lutheran churches in North Carolina over a span of 25 years. In addition to his work in churches as a pastor, he also served the community in many ways, including positions with the Catawba Valley Lutheran Fellowship and the Catawba County Historical Society. One of his favorite activities was singing for many years with his wife, Mildred, as a member of the Catawba Valley Community Chorus. Luther was also an avid gardener and an extremely knowledgeable baseball fan. Luther was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Albrecht Knauff; and sons, Philip and Craig Knauff. Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Karen Pairan and husband Ron; daughter, Lois Knauff and husband, Michael Maness; son, Mark Knauff and wife, Joy; grandchildren, Tom, Tim, Lisa, Scott, Michelle, Kelly, and Philip, with their respective spouses; and 14 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Judy Drysdale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

To plant a tree in memory of The Rev. Knauff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.