NEWTON Charles Thomas Kiziah, 96, of Newton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Kiziah family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.

Tags

Load entries