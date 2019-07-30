NEWTON Charles Thomas Kiziah, 96, of Newton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Kiziah family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.