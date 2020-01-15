HICKORY James "Jim" Kenneth Kistler, 74, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born June 30, 1945, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Kistler and Annie Mae Elliser Kistler Buff. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Ray Kistler. Jim was a member of Springs Road Baptist Church and had retired from Gaines Motor Lines after 19 years of service. He was also a member of American Legion Post 16 in Newton and loved listening to bluegrass music. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Kistler of Hickory; son, Travis James Kistler of Hickory; grandsons, Tanner Abernathy and Noah Wayne Kistler, both of Hickory; siblings, Doris Kistler Garrett of Hickory, Billy Eugene Kistler of Newton, Fred L. Kistler of Conover, Steve Allen Kistler of Hickory; and his dear friend and neighbor, Christian Flores. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dale Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Springs Road Baptist Church, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28607. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of James "Jim" Kenneth Kistler and condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
