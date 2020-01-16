HICKORY James "Jim" Kenneth Kistler, 74, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2:30 p.m., in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family.
