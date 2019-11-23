HICKORY Donnie Ray Kistler, 68, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 20, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Kenneth Eugene Kistler and Annie Mae Elliser Kistler Buff. Donnie was a member of Berea Baptist Church, where he served as choir director and adult Sunday school teacher. He was also involved with a rest home ministry through Cambridge House in Hildebran. Donnie retired from Pepsi Bottling Company. Survivors include his wife, Susan Wilson Kistler of the home; daughters, Heather Church (Tyler) of Concord, Nicole Kistler of Hickory, and Chris Kistler of Lenoir; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Kistler of Longview, Fred Kistler of Newton, Bill Kistler of Newton, Doris Garrett of Hickory, and Steve Kistler of Mountain View; and mother-in-law, Roma Wilson. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Berea Baptist Church with the Revs. Finley McCoury, Johnny Chambers, and Dale Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 1394 US Highway 70, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
