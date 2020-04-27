January 23, 1930 - April 24, 2020 Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby, 90, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053