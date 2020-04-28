January 23, 1930 - April 24, 2020 Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby, 90, of Conover, entered heaven's gates Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late R.C. and Laura Belle Queen Kirby. Pete was a graduate of Hickory High School, Clevenger Business College and was a United States Army veteran. He was president and owner of Alman Furniture Company in Newton for 65 years, and was the longest operating merchant in downtown Newton. Pete also served as the president of the Newton Merchants Association and was a member of the Newton Civitan Club. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton where he served as Sunday school teacher and trustee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Kirby, Ernest Kirby, Gene Kirby and sister, Daisy King. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 71 years, Betty Jo Watson Kirby of the home; sons, Steve Kirby and wife Judy of Catawba and Mike Kirby and wife, Sherry, of Gastonia; daughters, Jan Kirby Harris and husband, Joel, of Newton and Kelli Kaylor and husband, Jeff, of Claremont; sister, Pat Cline and husband, Bill, of Hickory; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held Saturday, May 2, in the prayer garden at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Brant R. Hoots will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O.Box 4, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Kirby family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Breaking
+2
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph "Pete" Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
HENSLEY'S POWER WASHING We pressure wash all exterior surfaces including... Houses, Decks, Driveways & Sidewalks For A Free Estimate Call...668-7476 or 243-5695
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!