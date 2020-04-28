January 23, 1930 - April 24, 2020 Ralph Hadyn "Pete" Kirby, 90, of Conover, entered heaven's gates Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late R.C. and Laura Belle Queen Kirby. Pete was a graduate of Hickory High School, Clevenger Business College and was a United States Army veteran. He was president and owner of Alman Furniture Company in Newton for 65 years, and was the longest operating merchant in downtown Newton. Pete also served as the president of the Newton Merchants Association and was a member of the Newton Civitan Club. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton where he served as Sunday school teacher and trustee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Kirby, Ernest Kirby, Gene Kirby and sister, Daisy King. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 71 years, Betty Jo Watson Kirby of the home; sons, Steve Kirby and wife Judy of Catawba and Mike Kirby and wife, Sherry, of Gastonia; daughters, Jan Kirby Harris and husband, Joel, of Newton and Kelli Kaylor and husband, Jeff, of Claremont; sister, Pat Cline and husband, Bill, of Hickory; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held Saturday, May 2, in the prayer garden at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Brant R. Hoots will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O.Box 4, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Kirby family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

