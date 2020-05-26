January 8, 1949 - May 24, 2020 Frances Kirby, 71, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1949, daughter of the late Harvey and Gladise Bostain Kirby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harvey Kirby, Dexter Kirby, Ronnie Kirby and an infant boy; and three sisters, Peggy Barger, JoAnn Welcher, and Christine Detter Kirby. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Brian (Angie) Church of Granite Falls and Donavon (Pam) Culbreth of Hudson; daughter, Anita (Josh) Helms; four granddaughters, Alisha (Benjamin) Whisenant of Granite Falls, Makaylie Tse of Hudson, Amber (Kyle) Kennedy, and Chesley Helms of Morganton; grandson, Josh (Caroline) Lakey of Granite Falls; and three great-grandchildren, KirbyAnn Whisenant, Timothy Whisenant and Aiden Atkins. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m., at the "Old" Saint Matthews Lutheran Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Rob Evans Officiating. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
Service information
May 27
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Graveside Rites
35 Duke St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
35 Duke St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934