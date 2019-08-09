LENOIR William Boyd Kinsey Jr., 77, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Caldwell County Hospice in Hudson. Mr. Kinsey was born May 25, 1942, in Charleston, S.C., to the late William Boyd Kinsey Sr. and Octavia Weathers Kinsey. He served in the Air National Guard of South Carolina and the Reserve of the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Duke Power Co. as an engineer. William loved and adored his three granddaughters more than anything in the world. He was a member of the Hornet's Nest Region (AACA). He loved all things fast, especially cars and roller coasters, and was a master wood craftsman. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary L. Kinsey of the home; a daughter, Kelly Stoudemire and husband, Woody, of Granite Falls; a son, Jon Hawn of Cajah Mountain; three granddaughters; Claire Stoudemire of Erie, Pa., Maggie Stoudemire of Granite Falls, and Sidney Hawn of Cajah Mountain; a brother, Horace Kinsey of Hollywood, S.C.; a sister, Beverly Ritter of Walterboro, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Duke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Cemetery in Hickory with military honors provided by the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard and the N.C. National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638, or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of William Boyd Kinsey Jr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Pressure Washing
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Buying Records, Old Signs, Old Knives, Old Musical Inst., License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.