Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS EARLY THIS MORNING IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... A BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE QUICKLY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEFORE DAYBREAK. ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT, A QUICK BURST OF 1 INCH OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS. AS THE SNOW SHOWERS MOVE EAST INTO THE PIEDMONT, THE SNOW IS NOT LIKELY TO ACCUMULATE TO MORE THAN A DUSTING. TAKE EXTRA CAUTION IF TRAVELING ON I-40 OR I-26 THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS EARLY TODAY, AS ROADS MAY BE SLIPPERY, AND VISIBILITY MAY QUICKLY DROP TO A HALF MILE.