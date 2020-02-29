February 19, 2020 Mr. Ronald Douglas King, 66, of Hickory, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held today (Saturday, Feb. 29), at 2 p.m., at New Hope Habitat of the Apostolic Faith Church, 300 Eldred St. SE in Valdese. Family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Southside Cemetery in Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the King family, 828-323-1980.

