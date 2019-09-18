ICARD Peggy J. Grindstaff King, 76, of Icard, went to her heavenly home to meet her Savior and loved ones Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was born in Bandana, Mitchell County, to the late Kenneth C. Robinson and Azalene M. Robinson. She was married to the late James H. King. She leaves here temporarily a son, Leon King and wife, Kim, of Hildebran; daughter, Millie King of Valdese; and three precious grandchildren, Zachary Flowers and wife, Jessica, of Hickory, Ethan and Emily King of Hildebran; mother, Azalene Robinson of Marion; brothers, the Rev. Jerry Robinson of Hickory, Garry Robinson and wife, Rhonda, of Bakersville, and the Rev. Terry Robinson and wife, Pam, of Marion; three sisters, Barbara Branch of Icard, Cathy Gorman of Hickory and Marty Robinson of Hickory NC; along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She loved her beloved church, Solid Rock Baptist Church of Granite Falls. Her ladies Sunday school class was so very special to her and each member of her church. She enjoyed her longtime career as a secretary. Her hobbies included gardening beautiful flowers, cooking and singing. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Granite Falls, with Pastor Jerry Stines officiating. Receiving of family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Big Crabtree Baptist Church in Spruce Pine, Friday Sept. 20, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. T.J. Robinson officiating. The family wishes to thank those who have prayed for Peggy during this time of her illness. A special thank you to each one that has been a blessing to Peggy and the family. Memorials may be made to the Kenneth, Danny, James Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Millie King, 201 Heritage Dr., Valdese NC 28690; or Solid Rock Baptist Church, 131 Duke St., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
