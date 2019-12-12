HUDSON Mrs. Bennie Jean Estes Kincaid, 87, of Hudson, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 31, 1932, in Caldwell County to the late Ralph Estes and Grace Woods Estes. Mrs. Kincaid was a member of the Eastern Star and Hudson First Baptist Church. She gained her CNA license specifically to work with hospice, where she was very active. Mrs. Kincaid had a green-thumb and loved helping others. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who always put her family first. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alan Kincaid; and sister, Betty Klutz. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Keith Alan Kincaid and wife, Mary "Missy," of Lenoir, James Gregory Kincaid and wife, Lisa, of Hilton Head, S.C., Tracy Robert Kincaid and wife, Sherry, of Hudson; brothers, Larry Estes of Hickory, Johnny Estes of Atlanta; grandchildren, Kristin Brown, Alan Kincaid, Cody Kincaid, Allison Kincaid, Kalie Caldwell, Hannah Hughes; and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life to honor the life of Mrs. Kincaid will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hudson First Baptist Church, with the Revs. Mack Jarvis, Jim Hamby and Wade Dellinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638; or the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Hudson First Baptist Church, 345 Main St., Hudson, NC 28638. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Bennie Jean Estes Kincaid.
