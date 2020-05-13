October 2, 1926 - May 11, 2020 Virginia Ruth Adams Killian, 93, passed away, Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence. Born Oct. 2, 1926, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Claudia Smith Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Hampton Killian; daughter, Brenda Killian Camp and husband, Frank; granddaughter, Christie Helton; two sisters, Ruby Adams Propst and husband, Bill, and Betty Adams Lineberger and husband, Charlie. Virginia was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church where she was involved with the Women's Circle Group. She had retired from Hickory Chair Furniture and later from Centel Telephone. Virginia was a caregiver to her family, whom she loved dearly, and provided a great example for how to live life. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Debbie) K. Whisnant of Hickory; grandchildren, Allen Mackey, Wayne Mackey and wife, Ginney, Dwayne Mackey, Brandon Helton and wife, Lee, Ashley Helton Fleming, Amanda Camp and Amber Camp; and a number of great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Ryan Ray officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

