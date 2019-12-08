HICKORY Thomas Reid Killian, 80, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. The Killian family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
