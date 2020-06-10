Killian, Ronnie Dean

February 28, 1962 - June 8, 2020 Ronnie Dean Killian, 58, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2020. Born Feb. 28, 1962, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Edgar Dean and Phyllis Killian. Ronnie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Killian. Survivors include his wife and soulmate, Tammie Killian of the home; children, Megan and boyfriend, David of the home, Stephen, Kevin, Tyler; grandchildren, Kaylee, Ariyah, Isaiah; sister, Teresa; and four nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Catawba Funeral Home www.catawbamemorialpark.com
