July 28, 1937 - April 13, 2020 Nancy Killian, 82, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born July 28, 1937, daughter of the late Werd and Mabel Knox Earley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd P. Killian Jr.; two sisters, Patsy Cowan and Marvene Williamson; and one brother, Joey Earley. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Mark Killian (Mary W.) of Hickory; daughter, Courtney D. Killian Hinson of Sawmills; two granddaughters, Chloe L. Killian and Erin E. Killian; two grandsons, Addison J. Hinson and Zachary J. Hinson; brother, Roger C. Earley of Hickory; and sister, Jackie E. Evans of Connelly Springs. A graveside service will be Wednesday, April 15, at 2 p.m., at Pinecrest Cemetery with the Rev. Rob Evans officiating. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to a charity of your choice. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com
