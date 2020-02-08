April 10, 1932 - February 6, 2020 Nancy Ann Gantt Killian, 87, of Newton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Conover Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born April 10, 1932, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clay Gantt and Lillie Combs Gantt. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church in Newton where she was active in the choir and many other church activities. Nancy retired from the Public Works Department of the City of Newton and worked at Lucy-Lou Dress Shop in Newton. She worked for her father at Gantt's Grocery for many years. A woman of many talents, she was a wedding director, loved helping people and enjoyed playing Bridge. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Major Jack Clay Gantt; and brother-in-law, Ernest Troutman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Joe Killian; son, Clay Killian and wife, Carrie; daughter, Jane White and husband, Ed; sister, Betty Jane Troutman; sister-in-law, Patricia Gantt; grandchildren, Brandi Moss, Jamie Moss; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Chance, Maverick; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Josh Sherfey and Fred Thompson officiating. Burial will follow Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 300 North Main Av., Newton, NC 28658; or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home willisreynoldsfh.com
