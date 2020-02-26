August 29, 1934 - February 21, 2020 Mrs. Jeanette Henderson Killian, 85, of Hickory, passed Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1934, to the late Lee David and Minnie Hammonds Robinson in Lexington County. She was the owner and Director of The Learning Tree School and a member of Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Killian; and a son, John T. Henderson. She is survived by her daughter, Janice F. Henderson of Hickory; and a sister, Madeline R. Rinehardt of Hickory. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m., at Southside Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980
