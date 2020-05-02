August 16, 1932 - April 29, 2020 Doris Runge Killam, 87, of Hickory, formerly of Vero Beach, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1932, in Meriden, Conn., she was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Runge; her daughter, Mary H. Killam; and her late husband of 39 years, Mallory L. Killam. Doris and Mallory moved to Vero Beach in 1963, and eventually owned and operated The Spindrift Motel and Cottages on Ocean Drive. After the death of her daughter, Mary, Doris co-founded Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who lost children. After raising four children, Doris became a successful licensed real estate agent, working alongside her husband at Coldwell Banker-Ed Schlitt Real Estate. Doris was a member of The Community Church for over 40 years. Always giving back, Doris was an active volunteer at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. Doris' greatest joy was her family. A loving Mother and Grandmother, Doris is survived by her brother, Peter Runge (Sharon), of Walhalla, S.C.; and her three children, Sarah Mondano (Butch Coffey) of Vero Beach, Peter Killam (Jamie) of San Diego, Calif., and Rachel Gee (Brian) of Hickory. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Mallory Gee, Maddie Gee, David Gee II, Zachary Killam, and Matthew Killam. The family wishes to thank those caregivers at Trinity Village in Hickory, for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Doris' family will honor her request with a private celebration of her life at a later date near Mount Pisgah. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Dump Trailer, Gravel Hauled. Free estimates, Insured. Stump grinding & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates