August 16, 1932 - April 29, 2020 Doris Runge Killam, 87, of Hickory, formerly of Vero Beach, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1932, in Meriden, Conn., she was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Mabel Runge; her daughter, Mary H. Killam; and her late husband of 39 years, Mallory L. Killam. Doris and Mallory moved to Vero Beach in 1963, and eventually owned and operated The Spindrift Motel and Cottages on Ocean Drive. After the death of her daughter, Mary, Doris co-founded Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who lost children. After raising four children, Doris became a successful licensed real estate agent, working alongside her husband at Coldwell Banker-Ed Schlitt Real Estate. Doris was a member of The Community Church for over 40 years. Always giving back, Doris was an active volunteer at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. Doris' greatest joy was her family. A loving Mother and Grandmother, Doris is survived by her brother, Peter Runge (Sharon), of Walhalla, S.C.; and her three children, Sarah Mondano (Butch Coffey) of Vero Beach, Peter Killam (Jamie) of San Diego, Calif., and Rachel Gee (Brian) of Hickory. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Mallory Gee, Maddie Gee, David Gee II, Zachary Killam, and Matthew Killam. The family wishes to thank those caregivers at Trinity Village in Hickory, for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Doris' family will honor her request with a private celebration of her life at a later date near Mount Pisgah. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

