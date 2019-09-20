Shirley Ann Kilgore CONOVER Shirley Ann Kilgore, 75, of Conover died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at Lifepoint Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service. The Kilgore family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.