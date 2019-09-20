Shirley Ann Kilgore CONOVER Shirley Ann Kilgore, 75, of Conover died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at Lifepoint Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service. The Kilgore family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
