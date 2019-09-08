LENOIR Gwen Whisnant Key, 71, of Lenoir, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, peacefully exiting this world for her heavenly home. She was born Jan. 30, 1948, in Maryville, Tenn., to the late Erskine Augusta Whisnant and the late Johnnie Millsaps Whisnant. In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Augusta Whisnant. Gwen was a 1966 graduate of Hudson High School. She started her banking career at the Bank of Granite where she spent more than 40 years before retiring in 2013. She served as treasurer for Caldwell County 4H and the West Caldwell Health Council. She was a member of the Helping Hands Board of Directors and was a past president of Caldwell County Little League Baseball for four years. Following retirement, she served as a volunteer for the Collettsville Elementary School media center. She is survived by her husband, Denny Key of the home; daughter, Sonya Kirby and husband, Todd, of Hudson; son, Nathan Key and wife, Misty, of Hudson; daughter, Amy McMasters and husband, Stephen, of Lenoir; seven grandchildren, Malachi Kirby, Aaron Kirby, Isaiah Kirby, Ariel McMasters, Alyssa McMasters, Carson McMasters and Landon Key; a sister, Verla Homesley of Albemarle; and a brother, Wesley Whisnant of New Jersey. "Grandmommy," as she was known to her grandchildren, also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of special friends formed through years of sharing her heart with countless numbers of people. A service to remember the life of Gwen will take place today (Sunday, Sept. 8), at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Greer-McElveen Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Nathan Key. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Condolences may be made at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Key family.
