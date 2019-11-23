VALDESE Mrs. Dorothy Harrison Kerstetter, 80, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence. Dorothy was born Dec. 18, 1938, in Cherokee County, to the late Claude Day and Fannie Love Day. She was a longtime member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese and was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Harrison; four brothers, Ralph, David, Stokes, and Melvin Day; and one sister, Mildred Day. Survivors include her husband, Glenn Kerstetter of the home; son, the Rev. Glenn David Kerstetter and wife, Melissa, of Casar; two sisters, Esther Day of Murphy and Ruth Nelson of Hayesville; two brothers-in-law, Calvin and Ronnie Kerstetter; four sisters-in-law, Mary Schrawder, Dorothy Springman, Connie Lyon and Nancy Rhodes; four grandchildren, Charis, Moriah, Hannah, and Noah Kerstetter; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, (today, Nov. 23), at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Stephen Collins officiating. Entombment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Kerstetter family.
