March 4, 1948 - April 15, 2020 Ruth Ann Loudermelk Kennedy, 72, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton. Ruth was born March 4, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Ned and Nettie Faye Baucom Loudermelk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Loudermelk. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Willard Kennedy of the home; daughter, Audra Kennedy of California; son, Joshua R. Kennedy of California; stepson, Michael D. Kennedy of Hickory; grandson, Justin Kennedy; three stepgrandchildren, Gracie Dorsey, Isabella Dorsey, Zane Dorsey; sister-in-law, Karen Loudermelk of Taylorsville; niece, Micaela Loudermelk of Taylorsville; and nephew, Will Loudermelk of Taylorsville. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Goudelock officiating. Memorials may be made to, the organization that helped Ruth obtain specialized medication for years, mygooddays.org, Good Days, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, TX 75034. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

