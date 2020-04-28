March 4, 1948 - April 15, 2020 Ruth Ann Loudermelk Kennedy, 72, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Atrium Health in Lincolnton. Ruth was born March 4, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Ned and Nettie Faye Baucom Loudermelk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Loudermelk. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Willard Kennedy of the home; daughter, Audra Kennedy of California; son, Joshua R. Kennedy of California; stepson, Michael D. Kennedy of Hickory; grandson, Justin Kennedy; three stepgrandchildren, Gracie Dorsey, Isabella Dorsey, Zane Dorsey; sister-in-law, Karen Loudermelk of Taylorsville; niece, Micaela Loudermelk of Taylorsville; and nephew, Will Loudermelk of Taylorsville. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Goudelock officiating. Memorials may be made to, the organization that helped Ruth obtain specialized medication for years, mygooddays.org, Good Days, 2611 Internet Blvd., Suite 105, Frisco, TX 75034. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154