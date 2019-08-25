CONOVER Barbara Baldwin Kennedy, 87, of Conover, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. She was born March 17, 1932, in High Point, to the late Cecil Calvin Baldwin and Amalee Cleveland Baldwin. Mrs. Kennedy was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College and was a former church organist, choir director and bookkeeper. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking cakes and other desserts for friends and family. Over the years, she was active in her community and served as an officer and member in various church and civic organizations. Mrs. Kennedy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. She was wise enough to recognize and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. She found great joy in her role as mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Kennedy Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Carmen D. Isenhower and husband, Randy, of Newton; son, Randy Davis and wife, Karen, of Mount Holly; grandchildren, Charlotte I. Maglinger and husband, Keith, of Charlotte, Whitney Isenhower of Newton, Bryan Davis of Matthews, Benjamin Davis of Mount Holly, and Emily Davis and fiancé, Landon Alexander, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and great-granddaughter, Alice Maglinger of Charlotte. A service to celebrate Mrs. Kennedy's life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 Saint Johns Church Rd. NE, Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Kennedy family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Kennedy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
