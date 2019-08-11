Joseph Allen Kendrick HICKORY Joseph Allen Kendrick, 68, of Hickory died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Joseph's life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday Aug. 17, at his home. The Kendrick family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

