RHODHISS Precious Austin Kelley faithfully served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for 97+ years. She has now taken her rightful place by His side. Born May 30, 1922, in Rhodhiss, where she lived until a broken hip took her to the ElmCroft Care Facility in Charlotte where she resided until her peaceful passing, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Precious was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland Caldwell Austin and Mary Ann Cline; and her brothers, Calaway Austin and Jason Austin. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Clyde and Janet Keller, Mary and Bill Hawkins, Dwight and Leslie Keller and Danny and Susan Keller, who provided her with 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. The family will hold receiving at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home in Granite Falls from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. A celebration of life service will be at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, August 11, at Granite Falls First United Methodist Church, followed by light refreshments and visiting in the church fellowship hall. Mackie Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
