Terry Keller October 19, 1956 - March 26, 2020 Terry Allan Keller, 63, of Conway, S.C., formerly of Catawba County, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home in South Carolina. Terry was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Catawba County to Betty Rae McCurry Keller and the late Mearl Edgar Keller. He was a 1975 graduate of St. Stephens High School and was a Catawba County EMT from 1975 to 1981. He retired from Catawba County as a Sheriff's Deputy from 1981 to 2002. Terry was Director of Enviornmental Services at Catawba Valley Medical Center from 2002 to 2009 and was employed as a Nuclear Security Officer at McGuire Nuclear Plant from April 2009 to present. He is survived by his wife, Monica Nora Galea Keller of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Keller Jordan and husband Tim Jr., of Hickory and Heather Dawn Keller of Conover; mother, Betty Rae McCurry Keller of Hildebran; granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Jordan; four grandsons, Samuel Alan Jordan, Dylan Cole Knight, Alex Carter Knight and Wyatt Tate Mosteller; and sister, Patricia Ann Campbell of Hildebran. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory Saturday, March 28, with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
