GRANITE FALLS Kathryn Poovey Keller, 72, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in her home surrounded by close friends and family. Kathy was born June 19, 1947, in Caldwell County. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Thomas Poovey and Edna Hardee Poovey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Poovey Holmes; and brother, Robert Thomas Poovey. Kathy was a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church. She graduated from Granite Falls High School, Class of 1965. Kathy attended Radford University for two years and earned her bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University. She was a teacher and taught in several schools in Caldwell County throughout her career. Kathy loved cooking and enjoyed teaching children how to cook in home economics class. She loved animals and enjoyed all of the animals she and Danny had on their farm. She loved spending time at the lake and being with her friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her five grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Keller of the home; daughter, Alicia Bickett and husband, Bryan, of Charlotte; son, Nicholas Walden and wife, Janice, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Wendy Monseur and husband, Dirk, of Hickory; five grandchildren, Benjamin Bickett, Owen Bickett, Samantha Walden, Kelsie Walden, Alexander Walden; and one brother, William "Bill" Poovey and wife, Sara, of Morristown, Tenn. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., with the Revs. Diane Cline and Heidi Punt officiating. The family will receive at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
