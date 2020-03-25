February 27, 1955 - March 23, 2020 Juanita Ellen Proctor Keller, 65, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence. Juanita was born Feb. 27, 1955, in Catawba County, and was the daughter of the Rachel Bumgarner and the late Everett Proctor She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Proctor. Juanita is survived by her husband, Michael Keller; sons, Andy Keller and Micheal Keller II; brother, David Proctor; grandchildren, McKenzie, Mkina, and Andy Keller II. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerning public safety, we are requesting 10 people in at a time during the visitation while others remain in vehicles until instructed to come in, while abiding by the social distancing requirements. The memorial service will be held Friday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
