NEWTON Ruth Eloise Ysla Keeslar, 90, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the company of family, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Ruth was born March 8, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., and was the daughter of the late Felix and Ziola Sala Ysla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, L.D. Keeslar Jr.; son, Lawrence Lee Keeslar; grandson, Lawrence Douglas Boliek; and sister, Mary Lou Detrick. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Diane Keeslar Maynard-Boliek and significant other, Casey Kelly; grandchildren, Nickcole Maynard-Errami and husband, Moe, Apryl-Jordan "A.J." Boliek and fiancé, Noah Hollar, John Keeslar and wife, Melissa, Lee Keeslar, Jessica Rohrbaugh and husband, Drew, and Brian McGrain and wife, Laura; and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. John Love and Mark Donnell officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church at 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Newton, NC 28609 or to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Keeslar family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
