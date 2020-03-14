April 1, 1931 - March 13, 2020 Cora Irene Keener, 88, of Hickory died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Born April 1, 1931, in Spruce Pine, she was the daughter of the late Deck Sidney Franklin and Sybil Franklin. She and her husband of 62 years, Talmadge Keener were the owner/operators of Hickory Exxon for 42 years. She is survived by four sons, Sidney A. Keener and wife, Pam, of Holly Springs, Thomas T. Keener and wife, Susie, of Lewisville, Brian L. Keener and wife, Deborah, of Hickory, Anthony D. Keener and wife, Sandy, of Belmont; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Page, Derek Keener, Dr. Becky McKinnon, Heather Durand, Joshua Keener, Benjamin Keener, Brittany Keener, Mary Keener, Matthew Pearson and Elizabeth Pearson; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Phillip Keener; brother and three sisters. Cora was a loving wife, a mom to five boys, a talented hobbyist, and she loved Jesus. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Open Door Baptist Church formerly Penelope Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Open Door Church Scholarship Fund, 3310 Main Ave., NW Hickory, 28601; or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
