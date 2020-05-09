April 17, 1926 - May 7, 2020 Joy Silvis Keasey, 94, of Shadowline Dr., Boone, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Joy S. Keasey was born April 17, 1926 in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late John and Sarah Silvis. Joy and Lester Keasey were married in 1947, and they lived in Pennsylvania before moving to Hickory, and finally calling Boone home. Joy attended Hood College, graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Lenior Rhyne in 1960 and earned her master's degree from Appalachian State University in 1971. She was a dedicated and well-loved 2nd grade school Teacher at Highland and Hardin Park Elementary Schools for 28 years. Joy was always very involved in her church, Boone United Methodist, and was a fixture at the annual craft bazaar. She headed up the craft committee for the bazaar and enjoyed creating table decorations for dinner parties, whether she was hosting or just attending. Joy and Lester loved playing Bridge with their many friends and enjoyed traveling spending their winters in Ormond Beach, Fla. Joy's name fit her very well. Her smile and upbeat demeanor was infectious and there is no way you couldn't feel better after a conversation with her. You would never hear Joy complain; and even on her worst day, when asked, she was "fine, just fine". She loved chocolate, and in her opinion, a good chocolate dessert was the best part of any meal. Joy always made Christmas time so special, preparing amazing meals and always creating a new edible craft that her grandchildren loved! She was always coming up with fun games like a Christmas present scavenger hunt. So much of her life was dedicated to making other people feel loved and special, and her family, church-family, and many friends will dearly miss her. Joy is survived by daughter-in-law, Jeannie Keasey of Boone; three granddaughters, Kristin Alphin of Hickory, Kristi McQueen and husband, James of Boone, and Sarah Keasey of Mebane; one grandson, Richard Matheson and wife, Tara of Clemmons; two great-granddaughters, Keasey Alphin of Hickory, and Brooklynn Matheson of Clemmons; one great-grandson, Jeremiah McQueen of Boone; and three nieces, Kim Penney, Kathy Kingsley, and Karen Kelland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester D. Keasey; two sons, Mark Keasey, and Paul A. Keasey; one sister, Dona Shuptar, and a grandson-in-law, Frankie Alphin. Memorial services for Joy Silvis Keasey will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC, 28607. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
