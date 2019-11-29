VALE Chester Kaugher, 96, of Vale, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born April 18, 1923, in Lackawanna, Pa., he was the son to the late Chester Edward Kaugher and Hazel Brown Kaugher. He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Florence Kaugher; and a brother, William Kaugher. Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Richard Kaugher. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Kaugher family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.