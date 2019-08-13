CONNELLY SPRINGS Preacher Harold Lee Kanupp passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Aug. 13), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Kanupp family.

Tags

Load entries