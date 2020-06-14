Kanupp, Nellie Mae McRary

October 15, 1925 - June 12, 2020 Nellie Mae McRary Kanupp, 94, of Craig Rd., Lenoir, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1925, to the late Ross and Paralee Walsh McRary. She was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Kanupp; son, Marvin C. Kanupp; stepdaughter, Barbara Jean (Bobbie); son-in-law, Hayden G. White; granddaughter, Kimberly D. Kanupp; sisters, Louise M. Clonch, Elmina M. Story, Gwyndolyn McCrary; and brothers-in-laws, Victor "Jeep" Hollars, Carl Story and Tommy (Tam) Clonch. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons,Claude G. Kanupp and wife, Judy, of Hickory, Lonnie J. Kanupp of Lenoir; daughter, Vickey Kanupp Isaacs and husband, A. F., of Zionville; six grandchildren, Harvey (Yvonne) of Virginia, Lynn Weller (Jeff) of Asheville, Jeff Kanupp (Sue) of Lenoir, Terry Isaacs (April) of Vilas, Melissa Smith (Keith) of Deep Gap, Kristi Rupard (Charles) of Banner Elk; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack McRary (Ruth) of Rutherford College; sister, Loretta Hollars of Lenoir; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 17, at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m., with Pastor Alan Perry officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home www.pendrysfuneralhome.com
