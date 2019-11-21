HICKORY Lois Elaine Vernon Kanupp, 78, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, with her children by her side. She was born in Lowellville, Ohio, January of 1941, to the late Lewis Edward Vernon and Edith Jane Gnagy. Lois was a member of Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church. She was a retired clerk from the Catawba County Clerk's office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ray Kanupp; and two great-grandchildren, James and Cecilia Hatherley. Lois is survived by three sisters, Gale Jackson, Norma (Joe) Ward, and Linda Cunningham. She is also survived by five children, Sherry Hatherley and husband, Edward, Scott Kanupp and wife, Melissa, Steven Kanupp and wife, Emily, Stefanie Robinson and husband, Mark, and Shannon Wallace and husband, Michael. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Maxine Hildebran, Katharine (Floyd) Crawley and Doris Kanupp. Lois enjoyed volunteering in the community through various organizations such as: the Guardian Ad Litem Program, to be a voice for children who may not otherwise have one, Classroom Connections, Safe Harbor, and the Red Cross. She was a cub scout den mother, taught cheerleading, baked cookies to pass out to family and friends every Christmas, mailed hundreds of cards every year, and would help anyone in need. You never felt like a visitor in her home as you were always welcomed and treated like family. She loved traveling, spending time with her family and working in her gardens. The funeral will be held at Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church, 4547 Bethel Church Rd. in Hickory, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, with the Rev. Dr. Anne Wepner officiating. The family will receive friends and family at Bass Smith Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Burke Hospice, at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690, and to Bethel Evangelical and Reformed Church. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Lois Elaine Vernon Kanupp and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
