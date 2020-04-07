September 15, 1957 - April 5, 2020 George Alan Kanupp, 62, of Hickory, passed unexpectedly at his residence, Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Catawba County, Sept. 15, 1957, to Mary Honeycutt Kanupp and the late George E. Kanupp. In addition to his father, he was preceded by his stepson, Christopher Essary. He was a member of St. Stephens LCMS and an employee of Hickory Springs. He is survived by his mother, Mary H. Kanupp; sister, Libby K. Auton and husband, Wayne, of Hickory; brother, Kenny Kanupp and wife, Marcella, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Lauren Weaver and husband, Brian, of Newton; stepgrandson, Jensen Campbell Weaver of Newton; stepgranddaughters, Emma and Chloe Essary, both of Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Stephens LCMS with Pastor David Ziehr officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephens LCMS, 2304 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of George Kanupp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.