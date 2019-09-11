CONOVER Julie Drum Kanipe, 86, of Conover, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Carolina Caring. She was born in Wilson County, April 30, 1933, the daughter of the late Reuben Paul and Rosa Lee Hollar Drum. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Little, Pauline Eckard, Dorothy Deal, Betty Hefner, JoAnn Starr; brothers, Jack Drum, Howard Drum; and former husband and father of her children, James Terrell Kanipe. Julie was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA and a graduate of St. Stephens High School. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Kanipe Surratt and husband, Clarence of Newton, Trudy Kanipe of Newton, Jill Stewart of Conover; grandsons, Bennie A. Foy III, Colby Stewart, Ethan Stewart; great-grandson, Logan Foy; step-granddaughter, Brandi Surratt; stepgreat-granddaughters, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, Ryleigh; sisters, Juanita Deitz, Sue Clay and husband, Bud; good friend, Willie Grace Robbins; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Leonard Bolick officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
