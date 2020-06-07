Kanipe, Ann W.

June 29, 1950 - June 5, 2020 Ann W. Kanipe, 69, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born June 29, 1950, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fred N. Whisnant Sr. and Alice Abernethy Whisnant. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by three brothers. Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Paul Kanipe; son, Jason Allison and wife, Darlene; two grandsons, Jacob and Maxwell Allison; and numerous other family members. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28601. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.