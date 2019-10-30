INDIAN TRAIL Jacob William Kamstra, 15 week old son of John and Christy Kamstra, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Indian Trail with a visitation following. Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel, is assisting the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Piedmont Grading & Landscaping All Types of Skid Steer & Mini-Excavator Work Sow Yards Over seeding Small Clearing All Types of Hauling All Types of Landscaping Debris cleaning Luke Elder 828- 244-3898 or 828-632-9088
Fire Wood for Sale Seasoned Oak, 1 half cord $125. other mixed fire wood options available McDowell Co. area Call 828-659-4022
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!