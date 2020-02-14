August 3, 1936 - February 12, 2020 Joel Dean Kahill Sr., 83, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. Joel was born in Catawba County Aug. 3, 1936. He was the son of the late R. Vernon and Laura C. Kahill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Kahill; one baby granddaughter, Lauren Kahill; and one baby brother, Darrell Kahill. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Mary Yoder Kahill of Greensboro; son, Dean Kahill and wife, Lynn, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Sheila Kahill of Conover; grandsons, Daniel Kahill of Conover, Cameron Kahill of Mooresville; granddaughters, Jordan Kahill of Indian Trail, Meghan Kahill of Hickory; sister, Janice Elliott of Hickory; brother, Wayne Kahill and wife Karen of Hickory; special nephew Eddie Elliott and wife, Shelette, of Hickory; numerous nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Cynthia Rizzo and husband, John, of Greensboro; and stepgrandson, Parker Merchant of Greensboro. Joel attended Catawba County Schools, then served in the Navy from 1954 to 1957. He was a carpenter by trade, and retired from Jay's Cabinet Shop in Claremont. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and spending time in their mountain home. Joel was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 16, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at the church at 4 p.m., with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Hospice of Lincoln County, Emcroft Assisted Living Center in Newton and Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville for the excellent care Joel received while in their care. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Service information
3:00PM-3:45PM
1911 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
4:00PM
1911 Zion Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
