GRANITE FALLS Stacey Renee Starnes Justice, 57, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m., in Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Stacey Renee Starnes.