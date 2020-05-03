November 23, 1939 - April 27, 2020 The Rev. Donald Ray Just, 80, of Avery County, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a Lutheran minister for over 50 years. He was an U.S. Army veteran. The Rev. Don Just is survived by his wife, Lau­ra Mueller Just. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory of Boone is serving the family.

